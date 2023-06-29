The Boston Red Sox are one of the most historic franchises in all of sports.

If you go on a deep dive down any of the leaderboards in Major League Baseball history, you’re bound to find multiple Red Sox legends floating near the top. Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, etc. The list goes on regardless of position.

Well, kind of.

Boston has had legendary players lineup all over the place, but the depth on their all-time roster at first base, much like second base, runs kind of thin. That’s what makes these five men so special.

5. Kevin Millar (2003-2005)

This is an entry that was locked in based off two moments.

The Red Sox found themselves down 0-3 in the 2004 American League Championship Series to the New York Yankees, with few believing they could become the first team in Major League Baseball history to complete a four-game comeback. Kevin Millar did, though. Millar’s famous speech of “don’t let us win tonight” preceded a ninth-inning walk that led to the game-tying run in Boston’s win in Game 4. His contributions to that team are legendary. The NESN analyst only played three seasons in Boston and slashed an unremarkable .282/.362/.451, but those moments, to go along with his “Cowboy Up” and “Bunch of Idiots” mantras are enough for him to sneak on this list.

4. George Scott (1966-1971)

George Scott has an argument at being the most underrated member of the Red Sox of all time.

In nine seasons spanning two separate stints in Boston, Scott made two All-Star games, won three Gold Glove awards, belted 154 home runs and collected 562 RBIs. Scott was signed by the same man who discovered Hank Aaron and was viewed as a comparable bat throughout his high school years. Though he never reached the level of “Hammerin’ Hank,” Scott was a valued member of some of the best Red Sox teams ever.

3. Kevin Youkilis (2004-2012)

This might be a controversial choice, but Youkilis only slots in at No. 3 due to the resume’s of the men in front of him.

Youkilis had a tremendous career in Boston, making three All-Star appearances and capturing a Gold Glove award in 2007. The two-time World Series champion did a little bit of everything for the Red Sox, but was at his best when manning the first-base bag. A top-10 MVP finisher in back-to-back seasons, Youkilis finished his Red Sox career slashing .287/.388/.487 with 133 home runs, 564 RBIs and 580 free trips to first base.

2. Mo Vaughn (1991-1998)

Mo Vaughn was so cool.

Vaughn was one of the most feared bats in the late 1990’s, winning the AL MVP in 1995 and making three trips to the All-Star game. The big bodied first baseman belted 230 home runs with the Red Sox, collecting 752 RBIs and 199 doubles all while batting a smooth .303.

1. Jimmie Foxx (1936-1942)

There isn’t a more talented first baseman in the history of the Red Sox than Jimmie Foxx, and a deep dive into his career numbers with Boston might lead you to believe there isn’t a more talented first baseman in MLB history.

Sure, that’s strong, but Foxx was an incredible addition for the Red Sox in 1936 and was just as good for them in the second-half of his career as he was in the first half with the Philadelphia Athletics. Foxx won his third MVP award and made six-consecutive All-Star appearances with Boston. He averaged 38 home runs and 136 RBIs per 162 games, slashing .313/.421/.586 in parts of seven seasons. It doesn’t get much better than that.