Tracy McGrady Defends Jaylen Brown’s Supermax Eligibility With Celtics

The Boston Celtics have a plethora of decisions to consider this upcoming offseason, but none bigger than the supermax contract eligibility of Jaylen Brown.

After notching All-NBA honors, Brown became eligible to earn a supermax extension from Boston worth nearly $300 million. Yet, despite averaging a career-best 26.6 points on 49.1% shooting from the field, Brown was disastrous in the playoffs, committing 58 turnovers to 63 assists while shooting 7-of-43 from 3-point range. That played a big helping hand in burying Boston’s playoff hunt in crashing fashion.

However, the debate on Brown is a no-brainer, according to Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

“There’s no way I’m getting rid of Jaylen Brown,” McGrady said on SHOWTIME Basketball’s “What’s Burnin”. “… You don’t dismantle that (tandem with Jayson Tatum), I’m sorry.”

Brown, now a two-time All-Star, while a proven elite talent in the NBA, has a lot of work to do.

During the conference finals with the Heat, Brown’s ball-handling ability, or lack thereof, was constantly attacked by Miami, which Caleb Martin revealed was the intended gameplan, and quickly drowned Boston’s chances. That needs to be addressed through Brown’s offseason regimen in order to help push the Celtics above the hump moving forward.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens also vouched for Brown’s retainment during Thursday’s end-of-season press conference, revealing where the organization stands on the matter.