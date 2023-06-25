The Red Sox rallied in the top of the ninth Saturday to tie the White Sox before ultimately falling to Chicago in a walk-off loss in the bottom of the inning.

First baseman Triston Casas was originally tagged with an error that allowed Gavin Sheets to reach and extend the inning before Elvis Andrus singled to right, scoring pinch runner Zach Remillard for the White Sox win. Following the game, Casas’ error was rescinded and Sheets was awarded with a hit.

Casas took the blame for not making the play despite feeling he was in position to make the play. Even with the outcome, the 23-year-old is optimistic about the Red Sox facing Chicago in the series finale on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s really encouraging to see,” Casas told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That last inning, it’s really positive coming out of it — except for the loss.

“Jarren (Duran) getting on base, stealing that bag. Then (Justin Turner) coming out with a big hit. That was electric. We’re going to carry that momentum into (Sunday). The outcome of (this) game doesn’t shift momentum for us. We had a good game.”

A walk-off loss can be deflating for a team that has had a rollercoaster of a season and currently sits two games out of a playoff spot. But Casas isn’t focusing on the negatives.

“There’s a lot of positives you can take out of this game,” Casas said. “A single to end the game isn’t the end of the world, but we’re going to come out (Sunday) and hopefully play a little cleaner game.”

Casas gave the Red Sox the lead in the sixth inning when he launched his ninth home run of the season with Rafael Devers on base. The rookie infielder finished the night 2-for-4 and is slashing .221/.332/.406 on the season.

“I’m at a point where I’m not really thinking up there, just letting my natural ability take over,” Casas said. “I’m in a really relaxed position with my hands. I’m seeing the ball and I’m in sync with my breath. So I like where I’m at with my swing. I’m feeling balanced and feeling like I’m on every speed which is a really comfortable feeling as a hitter.”

The Red Sox conclude their series with the White Sox on Sunday with first pitch from the Windy City scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.