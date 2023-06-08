Two AFC Teams Reportedly Interested In Dalvin Cook Upon Release

One way or another, NFL star running back Dalvin Cook will play for a new team in 2023.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Minnesota Vikings informed Cook they plan to release him, and will process the release Friday if they are unable to find a trade partner before then. No trade previously has materialized for Minnesota as Cook has been involved in rumors much of the offseason.

Schefter noted the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the expected teams to show interest in Cook once he officially is released. It’s like there will be other suitors, but those two have monitored Cook for weeks, Schefter reported. It’s certainly not the first time the Dolphins have been linked to Cook in reports.

Cook, who will enter his age-28 campaign, spent his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota. After dealing with injury-related absences early in his career, Cook started every game in 2022, which was the first time he had done so.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and is coming off four consecutive seasons with 1,100-plus rushing yards and 43 touchdowns.