Two AFC Teams Reportedly Interested In Dalvin Cook Upon Release

Minnesota reportedly will release Cook by the end of the week

by

12 minutes ago

One way or another, NFL star running back Dalvin Cook will play for a new team in 2023.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Minnesota Vikings informed Cook they plan to release him, and will process the release Friday if they are unable to find a trade partner before then. No trade previously has materialized for Minnesota as Cook has been involved in rumors much of the offseason.

Schefter noted the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the expected teams to show interest in Cook once he officially is released. It’s like there will be other suitors, but those two have monitored Cook for weeks, Schefter reported. It’s certainly not the first time the Dolphins have been linked to Cook in reports.

Cook, who will enter his age-28 campaign, spent his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota. After dealing with injury-related absences early in his career, Cook started every game in 2022, which was the first time he had done so.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and is coming off four consecutive seasons with 1,100-plus rushing yards and 43 touchdowns.

More NFL:

Two AFC Teams Reportedly Interested In Dalvin Cook Upon Release
Thumbnail photo via Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Previous Article

Keep These Patriots Rumors In Mind Amid Dalvin Cook Reports

Picked For You

Related