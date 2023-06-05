Two Ex-Patriots Wideouts Work Out For NFC Team As Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly hosted more than a half-dozen free agents for workouts Monday. Among them: a pair of former New England Patriots wide receivers.

N’Keal Harry and Lynn Bowden both were part of the group that worked out for Dallas, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys have released WR Antonio Callaway, who was arrested over the weekend, and signed WR Tyron Johnson, who worked out for club Monday. Team also worked out WR N'Keal Harry, WR Lynn Bowden, QB Jacob Eason, QB Bryce Perkins, CB Jordan Miller, CB Thakarius Keyes. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 5, 2023

Harry was the Patriots’ first-round draft pick in 2019. An infamous draft bust, he caught just 57 passes over three seasons with New England before being traded to Chicago for a seventh-round pick with one year remaining on his rookie contract. Harry appeared in seven games for Chicago, catching seven passes on nine targets for 116 yards and one touchdown, and has been unsigned since the NFL league year opened in March.

Bowden spent all of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, earning one gameday elevation. The 25-year-old Kentucky product played 14 offensive snaps in a Week 9 win over Indianapolis and was not targeted. Bowden, who previously spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, was released last month after New England drafted receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

The Patriots added a new member to their receiving corps Monday, signing undrafted rookie Ed Lee to their 90-man roster. Lee, a local prospect out of the University of Rhode Island, joins JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, Boutte and Douglas in that position group.