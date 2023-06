Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer just got called up to the Double-A Portland Seadogs! What prompted the promotion? A hot streak in May for the Greenville Drive.

In his last 18 games with the Drive, Mayer averaged .321 with six homers and 23 RBI.

Tom Caron catches up with Chris Hatfield from RedSoxProspects.com to talk about Mayer’s strengths and his future with the franchise.

For more on Mayer, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.