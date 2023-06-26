VA Hero of the Week: Keegan Bradley Wins Travelers Championship

With a win at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, Keegan Bradley became the first New Englander to win the title since J.J. Henry in 2006. A championship win, and new tournament record earn Keegan Bradley this week’s VA Hero of the Week!

With a two-foot par putt on the 18th hole, Bradley finished three shots ahead of Zac Blair to take the record win. He shot 23 under 257, which was a shot better than the tournament record set by Kenny Perry in 2009.

The 37-year-old Vermont native dedicated the victory to New England, saying, “This is for all the kids who grew up in New England and had to endure the winters, and watch other people play golf.”

