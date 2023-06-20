With their 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday, the Red Sox not only extended their winning streak to five games, but also secured Alex Cora’s 400th win as Boston’s manager. This makes Cora just the ninth manager in team history to reach that mark, and for that we have named him our VA Hero of the Week!

The Sox were able to pick up the win in Minnesota thanks to a three-run triple from Alex Verdugo in the top of the sixth inning that gave Boston a three-run lead. Triston Casas secured the win with a two-run home run one inning later.

After the game, Alex Cora reflected on the milestone and thanked his family and loved ones.

“I’ve gotta thank my family, they’ve grinded with me since Day 1. I put them in a bad situation a few years ago and the fact that they’re here means a lot. The fact that (my wife) Angelica is here, the fact that the boys are here — mami, my mom, she texted me already.”

