Watch NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Spend Time At Home Depot

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the NBA’s most dominant big men during his 16-year career. Off the court, O’Neal has earned the reputation of being a humorous analyst for TNT and also one of the most generous athletes in the world.

On Wednesday, the four-time NBA champion visited a Home Depot and surprised a family with a new washer and dryer.

Shaq went to Home Depot and bought this family a washer and dryer 💪 pic.twitter.com/m86MSnWQu8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

Not only did O’Neal purchase the appliances for the appreciative family, but he also took some time to have his alter ego “DJ Diesel” film a video for the song “I Know I Got It.”

The video shows O’Neal donning the famous orange apron while carrying an artificial turf area rug and posing for pictures with customers and Home Depot employees. O’Neal even signed the apron he wore in the video.

Shaq loves @HomeDepot and remember Have a nice day and remember to just laugh @shaqtin

Song: I know I got it – @NittiMusic X @djdiesel pic.twitter.com/mI98l1nPzn — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 14, 2023

In March, O’Neal helped a 14-year-old high school freshman football player, Eric Kilburn Jr., from Michigan, get sneakers for his size 22 feet. O’Neal stepped in when he found out the youngster was cramming his feet into undersized shoes. The big man sent the boy some of his customized Reeboks.