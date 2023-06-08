What Alex Cora Told Red Sox Pitcher Chris Murphy Before MLB Debut

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered a simple but assuring message for Chris Murphy before the left-hander entered Boston’s game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday night.

“He came in with traffic and I told him, ‘You’re a big leaguer. Have fun,'” Cora told reporters after Boston’s eventual 5-2 loss in Cleveland, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Despite the loss, though, Murphy left a positive impression following his MLB debut.

The 25-year-old pitched 3 1/3 innings Wednesday night and scattered two hits with five strikeouts. He threw 32 of his 54 pitches for strikes and ultimately kept the Red Sox in the contest after he entered the game with a man on second and Boston already facing a 5-2 deficit.

Murphy proceed to earn an inning-ending groundout in the fifth, retired the side in order during the sixth, then got out of a jam with runners on first and second with one out in the seventh.

“Excellent, it was cool to see,” Cora said. “Good fastball, good breaking ball. We’ll stretch him out, but I’m glad he can say he’s a big leaguer. Everyone knows the story, so it was cool to put him in that spot, too, coming in with traffic.”

Murphy joked how he “blacked out” after taking in the first few seconds to take in the atmosphere. And given the supporters Murphy had in attendance, it made his debut all the more special.