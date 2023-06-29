Domingo Germán admitted the amount of pressure he felt late Wednesday night was unlike any he felt before in his pitching career.

Nonetheless, the Yankees right-hander managed to stay focused, heed his own advice and etch his name in the Major League Baseball history book.

Germán painted a masterpiece at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, where he threw the 24th perfect game in big league history. The 30-year-old was highly efficient throughout New York’s 11-0 win, needing only 99 pitches to retire the 27 Athletics batter he faced.

Right before the history-making out, Germán issued a piece of advice to himself that served him well all evening in the Bay Area.

“Don’t overthrow,” Germán explained to reporters after the game, per the New York Post. “I wanted to keep focused. I wanted to stay balanced.”

Germán certainly did stay balanced and focused, as he forced an Esteury Ruiz groundout to seal the perfecto. From there, the Dominican Republic native was mobbed by his Yankees teammates as the group celebrated a special night at the ballpark.