What Jordan Walsh Hopes To Glean From Current Celtics Teammates

Jordan Walsh understands the advantage he’s been given after being drafted by the Boston Celtics, an organization with a rich history and a veteran presence on the roster.

Now Walsh, who was selected No. 38 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night, is hoping to glean some knowledge as he starts the next chapter in his basketball career.

The Arkansas product specifically mentioned what he wants to learn from Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and noted how he hopes to fly under the wing of Al Horford.

“I feel like just the mentality of winning and that culture of winning,” Walsh told reporters Monday after volunteering at a Celtics community event at Cambridge Community Center, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.

“Because obviously they’ve been in countless playoffs, countless championships,” Walsh continued in reference to Tatum and Brown. “To be able to learn from them and take from them what they’ve gotten and learned over the years, that would be all I need to be successful for the Celtics.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brady Stevens, who talked with Walsh on draft night, has praised the second-rounder with a specific interest in his defensive ability. Stevens expressed how Walsh can “swallow people up defensively” given his length and wingspan.

Walsh worked out twice with the Celtics ahead of the NBA draft, and now Boston will get another extensive look at the 19-year-old when the summer league begins.