What Patriots Practice Taught Us About Joe Judge’s New Role

FOXBORO, Mass. — This time a year ago, Joe Judge was glued to Mac Jones and the Patriots offense during spring practices. On Wednesday, he served in a completely different role.

Judge ran special teams drills throughout Wednesday’s organized team activity practice, which was the first open to New England reporters. Cam Achord, the Patriots’ special teams coordinator the last three seasons, also was present, but Judge appeared to be leading the operation.

None of it was surprising. Multiple reports during the offseason indicated Judge would transition from coaching quarterbacks to helping out on special teams, in addition to working as an assistant head coach. And Achord essentially confirmed some of the rumors while speaking with reporters last month.

Matthew Slater, for one, is glad to see Judge back on special teams — his area of expertise.

“Like riding a bike,” the special teams legend said after practice. “It’s been a seamless transition. He’s going to be a boost for us.”

Joe Judge heavily involved with special teams throughout today's practice pic.twitter.com/9efCRy870b — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) May 31, 2023

We still don’t know Judge’s official job title, which probably will be revealed sometime before training camp. And don’t expect Bill Belichick to provide any clues.