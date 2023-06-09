When Alex Cora Hopes To Have Yu Chang Return To Red Sox

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is hopeful Yu Chang will be back with the ballclub in the very near future after the versatile infielder underwent surgery on a hamate bone injury April 28.

Chang, who initially suffered the injury April 24 and experienced a setback in late May, has been rehabbing in Triple-A Worcester the past week.

Cora is hopeful he’ll be able to return when the Red Sox arrive back to Fenway Park on Monday after a three-game weekend series against the New York Yankees.

“He’s playing the rest of the weekend (in Worcester) and hopefully he can join us when we get back home,” Cora told reporters Thursday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith, before the Red Sox were dealt a 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Chang went 3-for-9 during his last three games with Triple-A Worcester.