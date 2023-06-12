Timelines on when Trevor Story could return to the Boston Red Sox this season have been scarce. That was until Story offered up one on Monday.

Story was back at Fenway Park prior to Boston beginning a three-game interleague series with the Colorado Rockies. He made throws from shortstop as he took another step in his recovery from an internal bracing procedure he had done on the UCL ligament in his right elbow this offseason.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora already kicked around the idea that Story could return sooner to the team as a designated hitter, something Story told reporters could happen in late July, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. And not long after that, Story believes he could be back in the field playing shortstop.

“Play shortstop sometime in August,” Story told reporters, according to Cotillo.

Story added that he’s currently throwing from 120 feet and is looking to continue to build up his arm strength and get to 150 feet, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. McCaffrey also noted that whenever Story returns, it will be at either the DH spot or at shortstop, but not at second base, where he started 92 games in his first season with the Red Sox.

Playing shortstop should be like riding a bike for Story as he played the position exclusively during his six seasons with the Rockies.

Given Boston’s lack of depth in the middle infield and struggling defensive play, Story, who was a finalist for a National League Gold Glove Award in 2019, would be a welcomed sight at shortstop. While he might have diminished arm strength, Story continually flashed his glove last season, which led to high praise from Cora about Story’s defense.

Story could give the lineup a charge as well, especially after the Red Sox scored a mere seven runs in three games in the series against the New York Yankees. Story last season batted .238 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs.