Whenever Ian Mitchell takes part in his first Bruins practice, it won’t be his first time on the ice with Jim Montgomery.

Boston acquired Mitchell on Monday in a four-player trade with the Blackhawks that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Chicago. The deal signaled a reunion between Mitchell and Montgomery, who coached the defenseman in his first collegiate season with Denver.

As someone who’s familiar with Mitchell’s makeup and skill set, Montgomery believes the 24-year-old won’t encounter much difficulty as he transitions to the Black and Gold.

“He’s someone I recruited for two years and then coached him for a year,” Montgomery told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz before the NHL Awards ceremony in Nashville. “Comes from a great family. He has high character, has high hockey sense, great skating and competes. So, he’s going to be someone that’s going to fit in really well with the Bruins culture.”

Ironically enough, Mitchell and Alec Regula were traded for a pair of players who were fully bought into the Bruins culture. Hall and Foligno both played important roles in Boston’s historic 2022-23 season, and Montgomery acknowledged the 2018 Hart Trophy winner and the 17th-year pro will be “deeply” missed by the organization.