Why Patriots’ Deatrich Wise Enjoys Practicing Against Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones does his best to project a polite, aw-shucks public persona.

But make no mistake: The Patriots quarterback isn’t afraid to run his mouth on the field — and not just when he’s mad at his coaches.

After Tuesday’s practice in New England, defensive end Deatrich Wise was asked to share what he’s seen from Jones ahead of the 24-year-old’s pivotal third season. Wise revealed that Jones is one of his favorite players to compete against on the practice field.

“Going on Year 3, he’s as hungry as he was last year to get better,” Wise said. “I like going against him in practice because he likes talking trash. He’s very, very passionate. And he’s playing out there right now, still getting better. So, I gotta catch him after this interview.”

At the end of his answer, Wise was referring to Jones staying on the field long after Tuesday’s practice ended. New England’s top quarterback stuck around throwing passes to teammates, and then to staff members, as most Patriots players made their way to the locker room. It was nothing new for Jones, who puts in extra work after many practices.

However, Wise, regularly the first person in the building and the last person out, went back on the field after speaking with reporters and stayed there after Jones left. So, he got bragging rights for the day.

The Patriots will take Wednesday off before returning to the practice field Thursday. Reporters will be granted access to Friday’s session, the final scheduled organized team activity practice.