Why Patriots Fans Shouldn’t Sleep On This Third-Year Safety

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ ongoing effort to replace Devin McCourty is one of this offseason’s top storylines.

Converted corner Jalen Mills will get the first crack at the job if the first open OTA practices offer any indication. Adrian Phillips could be involved, too, with box safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers rotating in from time to time. And while he played just cornerback during the practices we saw, Jonathan Jones also could be an option if all others fail.

Just don’t sleep on Joshuah Bledsoe.

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bledsoe didn’t appear in a single game during his rookie season while recovering from multiple wrist procedures. But New England activated the Missouri product late in the season, resulting in valuable practice time that impressed Patriots teammates and coaches, including Bill Belichick.

Bledsoe carried the experience into last summer’s training camp, during which he was a standout player. That Bledsoe saw a heavy workload all summer showed just how high the coaches were on him, as did the fact he earned a roster spot in a very crowded safety room.

Ultimately, Bledsoe was active for just three games last season while seeing only 22 defensive snaps. But the Patriots rarely needed him with McCourty, Dugger, Phillips and Peppers all enjoying mostly injury-free seasons. Still, Bledsoe got important experience and stayed on the roster all season, setting himself up for a pivotal and intriguing summer in Foxboro.

And the Patriots might have big plans for the third-year pro. Bledsoe, whose versatility and athleticism are among his top traits, saw time at free safety, box safety and in the slot during practices open to reporters. He was very busy, and looked like a player who will be given a real opportunity to earn a significant role.