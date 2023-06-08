Why Robert Kraft Is ‘Really Hopeful’ About 2023 Patriots Season

Robert Kraft laid down the law in late March. He wasn’t happy with the Patriots’ lack of recent postseason success, the team owner said at the NFL Annual Meeting, and he expected New England to be, at the very least, back in the playoffs this season.

Time will tell whether the Patriots can achieve that coach, but Kraft is pleased with the progress he’s seen thus far — though he knows his team is in for an especially difficult challenge this season.

“I’m excited to have football back,” Kraft told reporters Thursday at Gillette Stadium, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I liked our draft this year, and I hope that translates on the field. I know the guys are working very hard. I think we have the most difficult division in the NFL — the best balance of teams. All the other three teams are good, so we’ll have our challenges. But I’m really hopeful about this team.”

The Patriots made necessary tweaks to their offense and special teams this offseason — most notably replacing Matt Patricia and Joe Judge with a far more experienced offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien — and returned nearly every contributor from last year’s impressive defense, save for retired free safety Devin McCourty. They also added some potential impact players through the draft, using their top three picks on cornerback Christian Gonzalez, edge rusher Keion White and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.

But to rebound from last year’s subpar 8-9 finish and break their drought of four straight seasons without a playoff win, they’ll need to navigate a souped-up AFC East. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both made playoffs last season, and the long-suffering New York Jets added four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a talented young core that won seven games despite having one of the league’s worst starting quarterbacks in Zach Wilson. New England also is facing arguably the NFL’s toughest schedule.

Oddsmakers don’t like the Patriots’ chances of returning to contention. Their +750 odds of winning the AFC East on FanDuel Sportsbook rank a distant fourth — the other three teams all are +290 or lower — and their over/under win total is a mediocre 7.5. New England is +3000 to win the AFC and +5500 to win Super Bowl LVIII.