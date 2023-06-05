Will These 12 Patriots Return After Missing First Open OTA?

The 2023 New England Patriots practiced in front of reporters for the first time last Wednesday.

Most of the Patriots, that is.

Organized team activities are voluntary for all NFL players. So, it was not surprising to see a portion of New England’s 90-man roster sit out the team’s first open OTA. A total of 12 players were absent, including the Patriots’ No. 1 draft pick, their marquee free agent signing, their superstar edge rusher and a slew of starters on the offensive and defensive lines.

Ahead of the team’s second open OTA, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning, here’s a breakdown of the dozen players we have yet to see on the field this spring:

CB Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez was the Patriots’ top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but we don’t yet know how he’ll fit into their cornerback group because he was not present at last Wednesday’s practice. Will he be a Day 1 starter? A depth option behind Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones for now? TBD. The first-rounder did participate in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp and at least one of their first two OTAs, which were closed to reporters. It’s unclear whether last week’s absence was injury-related or by choice.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Like Gonzalez, Smith-Schuster was on the field during the first week of OTAs but not in attendance last Wednesday, meaning the media has yet to get a look at him in a Patriots uniform. The former Steeler and Chief projects as New England’s new No. 1 wideout after the team chose to sign him over Jakobi Meyers in free agency. Quarterback Mac Jones said he and Smith-Schuster have bonded over their “football nerd” tendencies, but developing their on-field chemistry must be a priority this spring and summer.

OT Trent Brown

One of just three returning members from last year’s offensive tackle group (along with Conor McDermott and Andrew Stueber), Brown projects as a starter again this season. It’s unclear, though, whether he’ll stick at left tackle (where he played last season and in 2018) or move back to right tackle (his position in ’21). Veteran newcomer Riley Reiff also can play both tackle spots and did so last Wednesday, rotating between right and left alignments.