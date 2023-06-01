WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Health Issue: ‘Severe Brain Trauma’

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed on his latest podcast, “Everybody’s Got A Pod,” that he is dealing with health issues stemming from his career in the ring, according to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Miller.

“I don’t have Alzheimer’s and I don’t have dementia. But they said, ‘Ted, you have something ? we just simply call it severe brain trauma.’ ? I only wrestled maybe almost 20 years, so I’m not surprised I might have a little brain trauma,” DiBiase said on the podcast, per Miller. “What it affects is my memory, and they say it’d be easier for (me) to remember something (I) did 40 or 50 years ago, but the short-term memory, some of the stuff like now, it’s bits and pieces.”

Known as the “Million Dollar Man,” had an illustrious wrestling career lacing up his boots for the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWF), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), All Japan Pro Wrestling and World Class Wrestling (WCW) over the course of 20 years.

According to Ian Carey of the Wrestling Observer, DiBiase spoke about the schedule the wrestlers endured during his career and how it may have affected his health.

“There were no days off. That was seven days a week we wrestled,” DiBiase said per Carey. “Until I went to the WWF and even then when I first started with them, it was three straight weeks on, 21 days, 21 cities, and then you go home for a week. Then they eventually changed it to 10 on, three off, four on, and three off, so you were home a little more. But again, I thank God I’m still here.”