WWE Legend With ‘Larger-Than-Life Persona’ Dies After Remarkable Career

The Iron Sheik, a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most notorious villains in wrestling history, has died.

A statement posted to The Iron Sheik’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts Wednesday announced he died “peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.” The wrestling icon, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was 81.

Here’s the full statement, which points out The Iron Sheik’s “larger-than-life persona” and “incredible charisma” in addition to his in-ring prowess:

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER ? pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

WWE extended its condolences Wednesday while acknowledging The Iron Sheik’s death.

WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik?s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/FGE0yKeuWA pic.twitter.com/yVLpLObxFA — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

The Iron Sheik, a native of Iran, debuted with WWE (then WWF) in 1979. He rose to prominence with the promotion in the 1980s, winning the world heavyweight championship and feuding with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Sgt. Slaughter, Bob Backlund, Chief Jay Strongbow and Pat Patterson.