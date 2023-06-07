WWE Legend With ‘Larger-Than-Life Persona’ Dies After Remarkable Career

The Iron Sheik, a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most notorious villains in wrestling history, has died.
A statement posted to The Iron Sheik’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts Wednesday announced he died “peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.” The wrestling icon, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was 81.
Here’s the full statement, which points out The Iron Sheik’s “larger-than-life persona” and “incredible charisma” in addition to his in-ring prowess:
WWE extended its condolences Wednesday while acknowledging The Iron Sheik’s death.
The Iron Sheik, a native of Iran, debuted with WWE (then WWF) in 1979. He rose to prominence with the promotion in the 1980s, winning the world heavyweight championship and feuding with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Sgt. Slaughter, Bob Backlund, Chief Jay Strongbow and Pat Patterson.
He also teamed with Nikolai Volkoff, under manager “Classy” Freddie Blassie, and won the tag team titles at the first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden by defeating The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo). The Iron Sheik’s heel character was centered around anti-American sentiments, drawing serious heat from wrestling fans all over the United States.
Even after hanging up his wrestling boots, The Iron Sheik remained a pop culture icon thanks to his outspoken personality, which was evident on social media and in various post-career interviews. He truly was an entertainer and a unique figure who’ll never be forgotten.