Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Didn’t Miss Burger-King Chance

The perfect broadcast sometimes can require the right timing, and YES Network’s Michael Kay knew when to strike on his opportunity.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Thursday after Wednesday’s game was postponed due to air quality conditions affected by wildfires in Canada. In the first game, Yankees reliever Michael King came on in relief in the seventh inning and matchup up against White Sox designated hitter Jake Burger.

Yes, it was a Burger-King matchup that the matchup graphic laid out nicely. And Kay took full advantage of the situation with the White Sox up 6-5.

“I know King wants to have it his way right now,” Kay said, per Awful Announcing. “… That is a Whopper of an out that King got.”

Chicago right fielder Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run off King earlier in the inning, and New York was unable to regain the lead, so the reliver was dealt the loss.

But at least Yankees fans got a little bit of enjoyment from the loss thanks to Kay. The Bronx Bombers shutout the White Sox, 3-0, in the second game of the doubleheader.