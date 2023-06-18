Two young Boston Red Sox fans were taken on a rollercoaster of emotion Sunday, and it all stemmed from a foul ball hit into the Coca-Cola section at Fenway Park.

Fortunately for all those involved, especially brothers Jack and Charlie Mulligan, the event which initially featured tears and brotherly frustration concluded with a happy ending on Father’s Day.

It started when Mike, a Red Sox fan sitting down the left-field line, hauled in a foul ball and immediately pivoted to extend his arm and offer the ball to Charlie. Charlie proceeded to show off his not-so-little-league arm strength and chucked the souvenir into left field, getting enough air to overcome both his father, Pat, and Mike, who each attempted to play the role of the cutoff man.

Jack was not happy with his brother after the toss, which was caught on the NESN broadcast while play-by-play man Dave O’Brien and color commentator Will Middlebrooks provided coverage of the event.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with the Mulligan family in left field in the fifth inning and proceeded to make it up to Jack and Charlie. The youngsters received both a signed ball and jersey from Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, and they each got a ball signed by the NESN crew with Middlebrooks even complimenting Charlie for his “nice throw.”

It was a tough day for little Charlie, but the Mulligans are walking away with a smile. @WebsterOnTV | @middlebrooks | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/SJKnqxfdzT — NESN (@NESN) June 18, 2023

It surely will be a moment the Mulligan family — and Red Sox fans watching at home — won’t soon forget.