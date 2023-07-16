The Patriots found a diamond in the rough of the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England landed potential faces of the franchise early in the draft when it selected safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche in the second round. However, a different 2020 draftee made a quicker impact in Foxboro and has maintained his status as a trusted starter.

Mike Onwenu, a sixth-round pick, established himself as a security blanket in the Patriots’ first post-Tom Brady season. The Michigan product saw time at right tackle, both guard positions and the jumbo tight end slot in 2020, which is no easy task for an offensive lineman, let alone a rookie. Onwenu experienced some struggles in his sophomore season but strongly bounced back in 2022 when he was Pro Football Focus’ No. 4-ranked left guard.

Onwenu didn’t crack ESPN’s latest power ranking of the top 10 interior O-linemen, but he was listed as an honorable mention. The 25-year-old also drew high praise from an anonymous AFC scout.

“He’s really underrated,” the scout told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Physical. And doesn’t make many mistakes. He’s just not on everyone’s radar.”

The upcoming season will be the most important for Onwenu to date. Not only will the Patriots rely on the 6-foot-3, 350-pounder to make life easier for Mac Jones in his all-important junior campaign, but Onwenu himself could benefit from a productive campaign considering he’s scheduled to hit NFL free agency next March.