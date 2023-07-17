The Boston Red Sox have flipped the switch at the plate and it’s paying off.

Running into various cold streaks offensively throughout the first half of the season, the Red Sox were hampered and it took a toll on their standing in the American League East before the All-Star break. Now, the momentum has shifted and Boston is starting to apply pressure, playing catch-up in the division with over 60 games left.

“We’re hitting the ball out of the ballpark now,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “For a while there, we weren’t hitting homers. The line was moving, we always talk about that, right? You see (Masataka Yoshida) and Alex (Verdugo) and (Rafael Devers), (Rob Refsnyder), all those guys getting on base — Jarren (Duran). All of a sudden, we started hitting the ball in the air again and the boys going out of the ballpark.”

In Boston’s most recent series against the Cubs in Chicago, the offense came through, scoring eight runs in the series opener and then 11 in the series finale. The Red Sox also hit 10 home runs with six coming from Devers and Triston Casas alone, giving them a fourth consecutive series victory heading into a three-game set in Oakland against the Athletics on Monday night.

Having already swept Oakland right before the All-Star break, Boston has the chance to keep the train running with just a game keeping the Red Sox from surpassing the Yankees in the division.

“Right now, we’re on one of those streaks that offensively feels really, really good,” Cora explained. “Doesn’t matter who plays. Yesterday, (Jorge) Alfaro gets three hits against a lefty, (Yu) Chang gets three hits, (Connor) Wong gets two hits. So we’re in a good place, we’re in a good place offensively and hopefully we can continue that.”