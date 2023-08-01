With the trade deadline looming, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is ready to move on from talking about it but did give a little bit of insight prior to Boston’s game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

“I think we’ve done an outstanding job developing the players that used to be here before Chaim (Bloom) gets here,” Cora said on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Then we got a lot of good players that we have to bail out the last two or three years. So, we’re in a good spot.”

For Cora, making moves just to make moves wouldn’t make sense for the Red Sox especially since Boston owns the Major League’s best record since June 30 going 16-7 over the past month.

“It’s just a matter of what makes sense for us now. Makes sense for us in the future,” Cora said. “But as of right now, I do believe we have one of the best teams in the big leagues, we showed that for a month and a half. Nothing’s going to change right in 24 hours? I just feel like get this over with. Whatever happens, happens and just keep playing good baseball.”

While Cora isn’t exactly being vocal about what Boston needs at the trade deadline, Rafael Devers has.

The 26-year-old believes the Red Sox need to be buyers at the deadline and the need is simple: pitching.

The Red Sox are expected to get reinforcements to their pitching staff soon with Tanner Houck, Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock all participating in baseball activities in Triple-A Worcester along with shortstop Trevor Story and catcher Reese McGuire expected to be activated sooner than later.