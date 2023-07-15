The Red Sox starting pitching staff has been short on arms, but reinforcements are working their way toward a return.

Boston has worked with a three-man rotation of Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Kutter Crawford with Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Corey Kluber on the injured list.

Houck hasn’t pitched since taking a ball to the face on June 16. Manager Alex Cora told reporters at Wrigley Field before Friday’s win against the Chicago Cubs he would need at least two more weeks before he starts throwing off a mound, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Sale is scheduled for a bullpen session in Boston on Tuesday. The left-hander is on the 60-day injured list due to a stress fracture in his shoulder and isn’t eligible to return until Aug. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been down this road. We’ve just got to be patient,” Cora told reporters, per Abraham. “He’s feeling great, he is.”

John Schreiber is scheduled for at least one more rehab appearance in Triple-A Worcester before he’ll be reevaluated. The reliever has been out since May with a muscle strain in his shoulder.

Trevor Story is working his way toward a return but hasn’t begun any rehab assignments.

“We don’t have an exact date. But things are moving fast and he’s pushing hard, which is the most important thing,” Cora said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kluber has been out since June 21 with shoulder inflammation, and he will start a rehab assignment next Friday. The plan is for him to pitch two innings. Cora told reporters the veteran could be considered for a return to the rotation.

Boston is two games out in the American League wild-card race after Friday, and a full-strength rotation will be key in the Red Sox’s chance at a postseason berth.