Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo hasn’t just flipped the switch at the plate, but is also setting the record straight from the outfield.

During Boston’s three-game sweep of the Blue Jays, which ended in a 5-4 victory courtesy of a go-ahead home run from Verdugo in the ninth inning, the 27-year-old was asked about gunning down Bo Bichette in back-to-back games. Verdugo, who nailed Bichette to end Saturday night’s win, challenged base runners to test his outfield arm moving forward.

“Let ’em, let ’em, right? It’s fun, being aggressive is a good way to play and it still puts a lot of pressure on me to go field the ball and make a good throw,” Verdugo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster postgame. “It’s not a bad baseball play, but just were able to make the better play and make a good throw.”

Verdugo’s emergence has been timely for both the seven-year veteran and the Red Sox this season.

Hitting .297 before entering the series finale at Rogers Centre, Verdugo has recorded a base knock in 14 of his last 16 games, going 25-for-77 with 10 extra-base hits and 10 RBIs throughout the streak. This career year has made Verdugo Boston’s leader in hits (91) and runs (53).

Aside from helping his personal cause in establishing his role in the lineup, Verdugo is aware of where the team stands and how matchups against the division aren’t to be mistreated.

“Obviously coming off the stretch we came off of we knew we had to play better baseball,” Verdugo explained. “I think the biggest thing is — like I said it last night too — this is our division. We gotta be a lot better at the games in our own division. Come up here against a good team and to sweep ’em at their home is big for us.”