The Athletics weren’t done after taking two of three games from the Red Sox, also claiming a now-former Boston relief pitcher off waivers after Oakland’s series finale win on Wednesday.

Oakland claimed right-handed reliever Tayler Scott, per team announcement, shortly after Boston’s 3-0 loss, its second consecutive against the Athletics.

The Red Sox initially designated Scott for assignment on Sunday during Boston’s road series with the Cubs in Chicago, as a corresponding roster move in order to make room for Jake Faria.

Scott made four appearances out of the bullpen with the Red Sox, allowing three runs off six hits with four walks and two strikeouts, recording a 7.25 ERA over the course of 3 2/3 innings tossed. He allowed two runs in one inning of work during Saturday’s loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field — Scott’s final performance with Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old has posted a 7.45 ERA overall, pitching in 10 games with the Red Sox and Dodgers. Boston acquired Scott from Los Angeles in late June.

The Athletics will serve as the third team that Scott will join this season alone.