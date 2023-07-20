Athletics Swing Trade To AL East Rival After Red Sox Series

The Oakland Athletics were not done with baseball activity for the day after a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox to take the series on Wednesday.

Oakland made a pre-deadline trade with the Orioles by sending right-handed relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to Baltimore, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post among multiple reports.

Heyman added that Oakland will receive minor leaguer Easton Lucas in return for the hard-throwing Fujinami.

The 29-year-old pitched in 34 games for Oakland this season with a 5-8 record and 8.57 ERA. Baltimore will look to get Fujinami right as his 100 mph fastball and sharp splitter could play in the bullpen for the Orioles.

Baltimore makes the trade after moving into a first-place tie with the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Fujinami just faced the Red Sox on Tuesday night with a scoreless inning of relief. In three appearances out of the bullpen against Boston this season, he allowed just two hits across 2 2/3 innings without allowing a run.