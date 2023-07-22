Bill Belichick Poses With Country Music Star Ahead Of Patriots Training Camp

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed a different side of himself Saturday afternoon.

The usually reticent coach at the podium and on the sidelines was all smiles with country music superstar Luke Combs, who has called Gillette Stadium home the last two days with his concert tour coming to One Patriot Place.

Belichick and Combs posed for a photo on the Patriots practice field. The Patriots posted the photo to Instagram with a caption that read, “Talking diamond rings and football teams.”

It’s not uncommon for Belichick and the Patriots to host athletes and celebrities, especially music artists. Belichick is good friends with Jon Bon Jovi, who is typically seen along the sidelines during a Patriots practice over the course of the summer.

Things obviously lined up well for Combs and Belichick to meet with Combs in town for his concert and Belichick getting set for training camp. Rookies already reported to camp Friday while the first full practice for the Patriots takes place Wednesday.

Perhaps Belichick will get some of Combs’ music to play over the loudspeakers when the players warmup for their first practice session of the summer.