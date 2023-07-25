When it was reported Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending knee injury in a freak accident, it seemed likely Buffalo would add another rusher to its stable.

And given big names like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and even Leonard Fournette remained available on the open market, Buffalo had its pick of established veterans.

However, the Bills opted to bypass those players with more tread on their tires and instead add lesser-known free agent Darrynton Evans, as announced by his agency Priority Sports on Tuesday.

Evans was a third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old played the previous three seasons with the Titans and Chicago Bears, though appeared in a combined 12 games.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Evans compiled 125 rushing yards on 30 carries and 71 receiving yards on five receptions in those 12 games. While playing special teams, however, Evans averaged 22.9 yards per kick return in his rookie season. Hines held those duties.

The Bills currently have 2022 second-round pick James Cook and former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris headlining their depth chart. Buffalo also signed a between-the-tackle veteran in Latavius Murray, making it more understandable why it would stay away from similar players like Elliott and Fournette.