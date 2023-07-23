Boston Influence? Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Has New Favorite Food

Masataka Yoshida’s transition to the United States has gone swimmingly on the baseball field, with the Red Sox rookie leading the American League in batting through his first 86 games.

The 30-year-old is finding his groove off the field, as well.

Yoshida sat down with ESPN’s Eduardo Perez ahead of Boston’s matchup with the New York Mets on Sunday, taking time to discuss his transition into Major League Baseball. He also spoke about a few of the things he enjoys about his new home of Boston.

“Clam chowder,” Yoshida responded when asked his new favorite food, per ESPN’s broadcast of Red Sox-Mets. “… Compared to Japan it’s totally different, but I knew that. But, it’s important to try everything where I am at. Just trying everything.”

Yoshida was vocal about his cautious approach to making the shift to MLB, but got a head start in trying new foods when he attended a Super Bowl party hosted by the Red Sox in February. As you could imagine, getting used to the food was a tad easier than getting used to playing against MLB pitchers.

Yoshida leads the AL in batting (.319) like we mentioned, though, while also steadily remaining among the league leaders in on-base percentage (.381), OPS (.883) and hits (107) as of July 23. He even has his Red Sox teammates taking notes.

The clam chowder must be working.