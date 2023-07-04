Braves Become First MLB Team To Do This Since 1950 Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves are red-hot, only comparable to the Boston Red Sox, 73 years ago.

Atlanta won its ninth consecutive game Monday, defeating the Cleveland Guardians to remain comfortably atop the National League East and even enter some historic conversation in the process.

Having averaged seven runs per game in June while also assembling a 21-4 record, the Braves became the first team in Major League Baseball history to uphold that scoring average through a month and also win 80% of their games since the 1950 Red Sox, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That Red Sox team, which went on to go 94-60 and miss the playoffs, went 24-6 in August, led by Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Bobby Doerr.

The Braves average 7.0 runs per game in the month of June with a 21-4 record (.840 win pct).



They are the 1st team to average 7 Runs PG and win 80% of their games in a month since Aug 1950 (min. 15 G), when the Boston Red Sox scored 7.37 Runs PG with a 24-6 record (.800). pic.twitter.com/GFJ0LGK0iL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 3, 2023

The Braves, through 84 games played, lead the MLB in home runs (158), total bases (1,411) and slugging percentage (.497). They’re just two years removed from winning their first World Series, erasing a 26-year drought and are well-positioned to contend for yet another title come October.

While the Red Sox had Williams and Doerr lead their crew in the 50s, Atlanta has a star-studded cast of its own.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is an early NL MVP candidate, currently second in MLB in batting average (.355) and starting pitcher Bryce Elder leads the NL with a 2.45 ERA, going 6-1 through his first 16 outings.

If the Braves do indeed maintain their momentum, even beyond the MLB All-Star break, then Atlanta could surely be booked for more record-breaking nights to come.