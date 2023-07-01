Bruins Announce Signings Of Two Intriguing Depth Pieces

The Boston Bruins entered the first day of NHL free agency short on cash, necessitating a creative approach to filling out their roster for next season.

That’s where two-way and entry-level contracts come in.

The B’s made nine total signings in the opening hours of the signing period, including a pair of forwards who will compete for depth spots on the 2023-24 team — Jayson Megna and Luke Toporowski.

Boston and Megna agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000, while Toporowski received a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $870,000.

Megna appeared in 55 total games during the 2022-23 season, tallying two goals and six assists for eight points across stints with the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has made 203 appearances in his NHL career, spending time with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim and Colorado — totaling 33 points.

The 33-year-old power forward will bring a physical presence to the Bruins lineup should he crack the roster, perhaps providing a net-front presence that Boston would miss should Tyler Bertuzzi sign elsewhere.

Toporowski appeared in 47 AHL games with Providence last season, tallying 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points with a plus-8 rating.

The Bruins made nine signings Saturday, including veteran forwards Milan Lucic, James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie and Patrick Brown and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.