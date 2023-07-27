Boston Bruins fans and the NHL world celebrated and thanked Patrice Bergeron for his 19-year career following the 38-year-old’s retirement this week, and a friend from “Sesame Street” also joined in.

Bergeron on Wednesday explained why he felt it was time to hang up the skates and why he believes the B’s will be in good hands without him. Star players like David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand sent their thank you messages to Bergeron for being a leader and setting the foundation of the team for future generations.

NHL players around the league joined in, and on an Instagram post of players speaking on Bergeron’s legacy in the league, Elmo sent in their comment.

“Elmo loves you, Mr. Patrice Bergeron,” Elmo wrote Wednesday.

“We think the feeling is mutual, Elmo,” the Bruins Twitter account said with a screenshot of the comment.

The tweet also included a picture of Bergeron dressed as Elmo back in 2020 when he did a solid impression of the “Sesame Street” character to help lift up children’s spirits during Halloween.

This wasn’t the first time a Boston athlete had an interaction with a “Sesame Street” character. Jayson Tatum’s postgame outfit elicited comparisons to Cookie Monster, which Cookie Monster agreed with.

Bergeron admitted in his news conference he doesn’t know what’s next for him, but with more time with his kids, perhaps he’ll catch some “Sesame Street” and show off his Elmo impression even more.