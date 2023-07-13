Bruins’ Milan Lucic Reflects On Boston Visit, Rejoining Team

Milan Lucic, a 2011 Stanley Cup champion, is reuniting with the Bruins on a one-year, $1 million deal and he wasted little time reacclimating himself with the city.

Lucic spent some time back in the Hub on Wednesday. His Boston visit included getting an Italian sub from Monica’s Mercato in the North End, stopping by TD Garden and reuniting with old friend David Pastrnak.

The veteran forward opened up about what it was like to be back in the city while rejoining the Black and Gold.

“It was great … just people coming up and saying hey, all being excited that I’m back and a Bruin again,” Lucic said in a team-provided video. “It was fun to share that day with them.

“When you get an opportunity to go back to a place that’s special and near and dear to your heart, it’s something that you really want to do. To have this opportunity, I’m really grateful for it. Gonna make sure I do my best to come every day to help this team get better and win on a day-to-day basis.”

Lucic said returning ahead of the Bruins’ centennial season makes it even more special.

“I think that’s cool,” Lucic said. “I think it’s awesome that I get to experience that. I think all of us players that get to experience this century season, it’s a huge honor. Obviously, the first American team to do that. To be back, to be a part of something like this, just adds to the specialness of being a Bruin.”