Bruins Selecting All-Centennial Team To Celebrate 100th Year

The Boston Bruins are set to commemorate their 100-year anniversary since being founded back in 1942 in a special way.

Before embarking on their follow-up to a record-shattering 2022-23 campaign, the Black and Gold will first celebrate marking their 100th year as a franchise by assembling an All-Centennial Team, per team announcement on Monday. Consisting of 100 players voted by a team-appointed committee, Boston intends to acknowledge the 100 most legendary players to ever sport a Bruins uniform.

The final 20 players — 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders — will also be chosen by the committee after each submitting their final selections for the top 100.

Among those appointed by the Bruins are NESN’s Steve Garabedian, Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Brian Zechello and retired broadcaster Dale Arnold. They’re joined by 15 others from various media outlets, all set to gather in September.

Story continues below advertisement

That list, titled the “Historic 100,” is set to be revealed on Oct. 12 at the Centennial Gala.