Celtics Coach Discusses Jordan Walsh’s Summer League Role

The Celtics released their summer league roster Saturday, and coach Tony Dobbins is thrilled to have 2023 second-round pick Jordan Walsh on board.

The 19-year-old spent just one year at Arkansas before declaring for the NBA Draft. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in his freshman season, and while his offensive averages might not be so eye-catching, his defense makes him a versatile player.

Walsh was honored to be the Celtics only draft pick, saying, “It means the world to me,” at the Cambridge Community Center less than a day after being selected, per CLNS Media.

Dobbins is looking forward to NBA Summer League with Walsh on his roster, opening up about his role Saturday.

“It’s exciting because you see a lot of different things on the court where he can make his imprint and impact the game,” Dobbins said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “I think for a young player that’s exciting because it doesn’t put pressure on him to do one thing.”

His versatility does not go unnoticed, making him a great addition to the Celtics roster.