Celtics Expressed Interest In NBA Journeyman Attempting Comeback

Glenn Robinson III has been a season and a half away from the NBA, but the 29-year-old is determined to make a comeback to the league.

The 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion told Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness on July 6 he planned on holding workouts for teams the following week.

The Boston Celtics reportedly attended John Wall’s private workout last weekend, and they have “expressed interest” in Robinson, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, according to the 2014 NBA Draft pick.

“I’ve secretly kind of been training and getting ready for the last four months,” Robinson told Agness. “It’s like riding a bike once I got back in the gym and committed myself to OK, this is what I want to do.

“Coming back, I know I need to step it up, I need to take my mental game to a whole other level, take my physical game to a whole other level. I know teams want to see if I’m aggressive, see these things that I was a little timid to and shy to before I left. How is he coming back being 29, being a vet now? I’m just taking pride in all of that.”

Robinson, whose dad was the No. 1 pick of the 1994 NBA Draft, scored 5.9 points per game on 37.3% 3-point shooting along with 2.6 rebounds in his seven-season career. He’s played for six franchises, and his longest stint was with the Indiana Pacers from 2015-18.

Boston signed Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton this offseason, and at 6-foot-7, Robinson could provide more wing depth for the Celtics. The Green will be up against the second apron of the luxury tax, so seeking out low-risk, high-reward options will continue to be a trend, and Robinson fits the bill for at least getting a shot during the preseason.