Summer League now is a lot different compared to when Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce played in it.

Pierce took a walk down memory lane while he was in attendance to watch the Celtics take on the Washington Wizards in Summer League action on Sunday in Las Vegas.

And as Pierce recalled his only Summer League experience, which came in 1999, he remembered how brief a stint it was, and for good reason, too.

“Our summer league was in Long Beach and we didn’t have a Summer league (before my rookie year) because I was locked out first game,” Pierce told NBA reporter Chris Haynes, per team-provided video. “So, I played after my rookie year. I played two games. Had a 46-point game. Coach said, ‘Go home for the summer.'”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s just another memorable story of Pierce’s Hall of Fame career. It’s not a surprise that Pierce dominated Summer League play. The No. 10 overall pick out of Kansas, Pierce posted 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game during his rookie season with the Celtics to earn a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie team.

No player on the Celtics current Summer League roster will receive the same treatment Pierce got. None have the same pedigree as Pierce as Boston has lost its first two Summer League games.