Did a fresh, new haircut unleash a new (and scary) version of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White?

After receiving NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors for the first time this past season, White pulled the trigger to rock a (shocking) clean-shaved scalp. As jaw-dropping as that attention-garnering update was, the 29-year-old also got busy during an apparent pickup basketball game, prompting one vicious highlight to surface on social media on Thursday.

White, who isn’t playing against a crew of fellow NBA players, made a move to the basket, putting his defender on a poster, courtesy of an aggressive right-handed dunk. Still being the same old White that C’s fans have come to know and love, the rarely animated veteran didn’t showboat his opponent, although he could’ve.

This comes less than 24 hours after Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla announced White’s role in Boston for the upcoming season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Derrick will be our starting point guard, and he’ll be one of our starting guards,” Mazzulla told reporters Wednesday, per CLNS Media video. “Like I said, we have the ability to play different ways, we have the ability to play small, we have the ability to play big.”

If this is any indicator of how White intends to show up, coupled with the offseason efforts from the front office and Robert Williams III in search of offensive versatility, the Celtics could be set for a major response come Opening Night in October.