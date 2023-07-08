Celtics Hire Jayson Tatum’s Former Duke Teammate As Assistant Coach

The Boston Celtics made another staff move Thursday when they hired Jayson Tatum’s former college teammate Amile Jefferson as an assistant coach.

Jefferson played at Duke from 2012-17, where he won the 2015 national championship and shared the court with Tatum during the 2016-17 season.

Jefferson played with the Orlando Magic from 2018-20 and had a stint with the Celtics in 2020. He then joined the Turkish Basketball Super League’s Galatasaray for 2020-21 before reuniting with Duke.

The former forward spent 2021 as the Blue Devils’ director of player development before being named an assistant coach this past season by head coach Jon Scheyer.

“Amile is a rising star in the coaching profession and I’m so excited and proud of him for earning this opportunity with one of the NBA’s iconic franchises,” Scheyer said in a Duke press release Thursday. “The Celtics are getting a winner — one of the hardest working, most passionate, positive and dedicated people I know. He is a tremendous teacher of the game and his ability to connect with players is innate. I can’t thank Amile enough for all he’s meant to me and our program.”

The former Blue Devil reflected on his tenure in Durham, N.C. as both a standout player and on the team’s staff.

“Duke has meant the world to me — this place is home,” Jefferson said. “I’m so grateful to have earned my degree, played and began my coaching career here. I can’t thank Coach K, Coach Scheyer, the players and our staff enough. Although I’m going to miss Durham and my Duke family tremendously, the Brotherhood is forever.

“This opportunity with the Boston Celtics was something that felt like the right next step in my journey. The Celtics are one of the most elite professional franchises in sports. I’m honored to be able to learn from everyone in this organization. I wish our guys at Duke all the best, and I know great things are in store for Jon and the program.”

Jefferson surely will be excited and grateful to reunite with Tatum and the Celtics.