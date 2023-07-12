Celtics Officially Trade Grant Williams To Mavericks; Here Are Picks Received

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday officially traded Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal including the San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics acquired two second-round picks and the right to swap a third second-rounder.

Boston now possesses the more favorable 2024 second-round pick between the Chicago Bulls or New Orleans Pelicans. The Green also acquired Dallas’ second-round pick in 2030.

Additionally, the Celtics acquired the right to swap a previously acquired 2025 second-rounder — the more favorable of Washington, Golden State or Detroit — with Dallas’ own second-rounder.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial reports of the trade surfaced last Thursday. It’s been reported Williams will sign a four-year, $54 million contract with Dallas. A first-round pick in 2019, Williams entered the 2023 NBA offseason as a restricted free agent.

Williams previously shared a goodbye to the Celtics organization and fans while expressing how he is happy to join a talented team like the Mavericks.