The Celtics’ main goal this offseason is to lock up Jaylen Brown for the future, and the 26-year-old is in line for a historic payday.

Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens assured this offseason there won’t be any issues between both sides despite Brown not re-signing his supermax extension following the start of free agency on July 1.

Negotiations will be delayed since Brown will be out of the country for his duties with the NBA Players Association, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Friday.

Brown is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million contract, but that contract could go over the $300 million mark.

Story continues below advertisement

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “NBA Today” on Friday that the Celtics could sign Brown to a contract up to $304 million that includes $70 million in the final year of the deal. He noted that numbers aren’t the only thing that needs to be discussed in the deal. There also are trade kickers, player options and a payment schedule that will need to be discussed in negotiations and likely why things aren’t as speedy as fans would hope.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the highest-paid player in the NBA with his five-year, $276 million deal. Brown would far exceed that number if he gets the full supermax. It would mark a new era for the NBA since Jayson Tatum is in line for a five-year, $318 million extension, which he is eligible to sign next offseason.

Jokic takes up 35% of Denver’s cap, according to Spotrac, which is the important number fans should pay attention to. But Brown, who is a two-time All-Star and was an All-NBA player last season, making over $300 million will be the headline that shocks fans.

If Brown, like Jokic, can help Boston win the NBA title, that would help alleviate concerns. But until that happens, the Celtics will be questioned on their massive investment in Brown.