The Celtics and Jaylen Brown reportedly agreed to a historic supermax contract extension Tuesday.

Boston and the All-NBA guard agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, which would be the richest contract in NBA history, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

The deal is fully guaranteed and includes a trade kicker but does not have a player option, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

A trade kicker functions similarly to a no-trade clause. The details of Brown’s trade kicker are unknown, but if he were to be traded, whatever percentage is in the contract would be rewarded as a bonus. A trade kicker is used to ensure a team’s commitment to a player and helps that player ensure they will get the full salary they agreed to.

The reported agreement ended a weeks-long discussion between the sides and alleviated concerns from fans that Brown would leave Boston. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens affirmed his team’s primary goal was to extend Brown, and the 26-year-old committed to the C’s this offseason despite trade speculation.

The Green hope their investment pays off, starting with an NBA title next season. Brown’s new contract kicks in at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Jayson Tatum is eligible to sign a supermax extension worth up to $338 million next offseason, and it would kick in at the start of the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. That means the Celtics soon could be on the hook for a combined $642 million between Brown and Tatum.