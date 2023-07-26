Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Made Request After Agreeing To Huge Extension

The Celtics apparently won’t follow their typical course of action after giving out their latest contract extension.

A stray from the norm probably is fitting, as the deal Jaylen Brown and Boston reportedly agreed to Tuesday is unlike any other in NBA history. According to multiple reports, the five-year extension for the Celtics star is worth up to $304 million, which would be the richest contract the league has ever seen.

In recent years, most important matters of Celtics business were formally announced at the Auerbach Center, where the team practices. Brown, however, reportedly pushed for a different venue.

“Per source, Jaylen Brown requested that instead of a formal press conference at Auerbach Center, his extension will be announced at his 7uice Bridge Program, a collab with MIT for minority high school students,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach tweeted Tuesday.

By reportedly giving Brown a lucrative extension, the Celtics started the process of retaining one of the NBA’s best tandems for years to come. Brown’s running mate, Jayson Tatum, is eligible for his own supermax extension next summer, and there’s no reason to believe the four-time All-Star won’t receive said deal.

All told, Green Teamers must be excited about the future of the franchise.