Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom entered his Boston tenure with a clear plan in place.

Bloom wanted not just to build the Red Sox into a contender, but to make them a team that could compete in October year after year. His process in getting there has been exactly that, a process — with Boston failing to make the postseason in two of his three full seasons at the helm.

That doesn’t mean the goal isn’t in sight, however.

“I do think when we look in the mirror, we’ve earned both the good and the bad parts of our record,” Bloom told Chris Cotillo of MassLive last week. “It shows we still have work to do to really get where we want to be. But I also step back and I think the most important thing is that so many of the best things that have happened have been because of guys who are stepping up to be part of this next core.

“That’s different, certainly, from where we were last year at this time, and even the previous year when our record was much better (56-37 on July 17). There was a lot of murkiness about what that next championship core could look like. And we obviously still have work to do, but I think you’re seeing a lot of guys step up right now who are gonna be a part of this thing, whether they’re veterans or young players.”

The Red Sox aren’t exactly blowing their 2022 record through 95 games (48-47) out of the water this season (51-44), but they’ve taken the necessary steps toward become a viable playoff contender.

That has started with the young core. Brayan Bello (4.71 to 3.14), Kutter Crawford (5.47 to 3.74) and Josh Winckowski (5.89 to 3.14) have all cut their ERA down in a major way from their rookie to sophomore seasons. Jarren Duran is on pace to shatter the Major League Baseball record for at-bat’s per double. Triston Casas seems to be improving by the month, with his batting average (.236) and OPS (.773) reaching career highs. Connor Wong has improved in every single statistical category.

The young guys are good.

That’s why, despite another season full of injuries, Boston is comfortable with where it’s at in 2023. The pipeline is as strong as it has been in years, while the big league club has found its groove approaching the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Consider that murkiness gone, now its time for Bloom to polish his roster into a contender.

“It is a big difference from last year and that isn’t just on the young players,” Bloom said. “I think it speaks to the group as a whole and the way the staff has kept everybody in a good place. Veterans and rookies alike, everybody’s just focused on the right things. I do think that’s one of the biggest differences that we’ve seen so far this year. Again, we’re not where we wanna be, but last year when some of the things went wrong, it really kind of derailed the season and we’ve been able to get to this point in the season with plenty of things not going as planned and still be in this race and still being able to look ahead to to hopefully doing some pretty cool things over the last couple months.”