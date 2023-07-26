BOSTON — Alex Cora discussed Chris Sale’s rehab development for the Red Sox on Tuesday. The lefty is set to throw a live bullpen in Worcester on Thursday, with the potential for a rehab assignment next week if he stays on track.

Chaim Bloom has been in Boston for previous Sale rehab processes, including from Tommy John surgery in 2020. This time around, a number of factors will impact the duration of this rehab stint.

“It’s still something we have to have more conversations about,” Bloom said. “A lot of it keys off of him. That is true of any veteran player who is rehabbing, especially with arm, shoulder or elbow injuries. If you try to cut corners, you tend to regret it.”

Bloom recognized Sale’s value to Boston with the Red Sox competing for a postseason spot this season. On the same note, Boston’s chief baseball officer noted the need to give Sale his time to avoid setbacks while recognizing the timeliness of the season.

“You walk that fine line,” Bloom added. “There should be some urgency. Where we are in the season, you don’t want to look back and leave anything on the table. A really good player can help your team. We just want to make sure that he can help us, but that also once he’s back, that we feel that we can turn him loose and he’ll be available to us the rest of the way.”

Sale’s return is crucial for the Red Sox in 2023, not just for the health of the rotation, but also for the team’s success when he is on the mound (won six of his last seven starts).

Along with Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock are also working their way back while three healthy starters in Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Kutter Crawford hold down the rotation.